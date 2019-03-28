Thalapathy 63: Vijay holidays in China while set work takes place in Chennai

In Com Staff March 28 2019, 1.42 pm March 28 2019, 1.42 pm

After going through a tough, tightly-packed first schedule, Vijay is currently taking a break from the shoot of his upcoming tentatively titled movie Thalapathy 63. The actor has flown to China along with his family for a short vacation, and will be returning after a week to rejoin the shoot of the film. In the first schedule, director Atlee and his team had canned a variety of scenes including a song, a couple of action sequences and lots of talkie material.

Meanwhile, art director Muthuraj is currently working on few other prerequisite sets for the film, which will be put to use in the forthcoming schedule. According to sources, the Kasimedu fish market is being recreated for an action sequence, along with some other minor setups for Vijay’s home in the film. Nayanthara, who is currently shooting for her Malayalam film Love Action Drama in Chennai, will be joining the sets of the film for her second leg of shoot by next month.

Bankrolled at a budget of close to 150 crores by AGS Productions, Thalapathy 63 is a sports drama in which Vijay plays a football coach who trains a team of young girls. The film marks Atlee’s third combination with Vijay after their previous blockbusters in Theri and Mersal. AR Rahman composes the music for this biggie, while GK Vishnu takes care of the cinematography. The makers have already confirmed that the film would hit the screens for the Diwali weekend, arriving exactly a year after Vijay’s last release in Sarkar.