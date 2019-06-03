In Com Staff June 03 2019, 9.58 pm June 03 2019, 9.58 pm

Vijay is on the top of news charters ever since word got out that he is teaming up with Atlee for Thalapathy 63. Regular updates have been coming in regarding the progress of the film and we have informed you that it is being completed at a fast pace. here were many rumours that the film has been titled CM, but our sources confirmed that the makers have not decided on that yet. Now, we have some more interesting for you. Our sources have informed that Thalapathy 63 will see Vijay in double roles! Yes, once again Vijay will be seen in dual roles in his next.

According to our source, "Thalapathy 63 will have Vijay in double roles wherein he will be playing the father and the son." Well, that sure is some good news for all Vijay fans out there. Earlier Vijay has been seen in double roles in his film Their and then he played three roles in Marsal. So, going by previous experience we are sure that Vijay will completely ace the dual roles in this film too! Thalapathy 63 will see only one poster release and it might be unveiled on Vijay’s birthday. Fans are thus waiting with bated breath for that day to come.