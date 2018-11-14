Thalapathy 63 will be a first of a kind genre for Thalapathy Vijay

After the blockbuster opening of Sarkar, Thalapathy Vijay's next film with director Atlee was officially confirmed by producers AGS Entertainment on Wednesday evening. It will be the star's 63rd film and the entire Mersal technical crew such as composer AR Rahman, DOP GK Vishnu, editor Ruben, stunt master Anl Arasu, lyricist Vivek and art director Muthuraj have been retained.

A press release states that it'll be a never seen before genre for the star with the best possible global talent. Thalapathy 63 will be the 20th production of AGS and they promise that it'll be their biggest yet. The film will release on Diwali 2019 thereby making it a hat-trick of Diwali releases for Vijay after Mersal and Sarkar.

Atlee and Vijay would be looking for their hat-trick blockbuster after Theri and Mersal, while Rahman and Vijay would be looking at their own hat-trick hit after Mersal and Sarkar. It'll be the 5th film for the Rahman - Vijay duo.

The film's heroine hasn't been locked yet. The names of the usual suspects like Samantha, Keerthy and Nayanthara are already doing the rounds. The production house will be officially announcing the heroine and other cast members in the coming days.

Needless to say, Vijay fans are super kicked about this announcement close on the heels of Sarkar's tremendous opening at the worldwide box office.