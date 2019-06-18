In Com Staff June 18 2019, 2.33 pm June 18 2019, 2.33 pm

As Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday comes closer, fans are getting more and more impatient to get their hands on the updates of his next big release with Atlee. The film, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 63, is one of the biggest films that will be releasing this year. Earlier, we reported that the makers would release only one look for the film and, in all probability, it would be unveiled on Vijay’s birthday. Responding to several requests for updates, the film’s creative producer Archana Kalpathi has taken to Instagram to inform fans that all the updates regarding Thalapathy 63 would be out when the time is right!

Archana, who is the CEO of AGS Cinemas, also stated that she is standing by the fans who are asking for updates from the producers. She further reaffirmed everyone that the whole team is working very hard in order to exceed everyone's expectations. It is known that production work on the film has been going on at a very fast pace. In fact, composer A. R. Rahman updated fans a few days ago that editing work on two songs is underway with the director Atlee. Rahman also informed that the third track is also set to be recorded soon. Thalapathy 63 stars Nayanthara, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Devadarshini, Indhuja, and Reba Monica John in pivotal roles.

The film’s Tamil Nadu theatrical rights have been bought by Screen Scene Entertainment and Karan Johar is in talks for releasing the Hindi dubbed version of the film! Once the first look is out, the anticipation levels are sure to reach sky high. Vijay is said to be seen in double roles in this film. While one character’s name is Michael, the other one is not known yet. Let’s wait and see if the film lives up to the hype it has created!