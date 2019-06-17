In Com Staff June 17 2019, 12.34 pm June 17 2019, 12.34 pm

This year will witness the release of quite a few biggies. One of them is, undoubtedly, Vijay’next with Atlee. The film, which is being tentatively called Thalapathy 63, is going on a rapid speed and updates regarding the same are coming in almost every day. We already told you that the makers will release only one look for the film and in all probability, it will be released on Vijay’s birthday. Now, it seems like there has been a confirmation of some sort that the first look will indeed be released on June 22nd. Vijay’s close friend took to Twitter and wrote that the updates on the film will be out next week!

This was posted by Bussy Anand, who is the Secretary of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. Since the news has come from such a close aide of Vijay, fans are pretty sure that it is true. Although this was already anticipated, now the hype surrounding Thalapathy 63 has only increased! We also told you that only one look from the film will be released instead of two. This decision has been taken by the makers to keep the suspense regarding the film intact. Thalapathy 63 stars Nayanthara, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Devadarshini, Indhuja, and Reba Monica John, in the star cast.