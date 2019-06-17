Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Regional
Read More
back
AtleeBussy AnandDaniel BalajiDevadarshini.IndhujaJackie ShroffKathirnayantharaReba Monica JohnThalapathy 63Trending In SouthVijay Makkal IyakkamVivekhYogi Babu
nextMohan Babu comes on board for Suriya and Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru!

within