Nenjam Undu Nermai Undu Odu Raja was actor Sivakarthikeyan’s second production venture, which released last week. The film featuring RJ Vigneshkanth, Rio Raj, Shirin Kanchwala and others raised a good amount of expectations before the release, thanks to its innovative promotions. However, it did not meet with the expectations that were set and the film has ended up as a damp squib. The reviews pouring in are not positive and the film is said to be categorized as a failure by this weekend. However, producer Archana Kalpathi has praised the film on her social media page and it has totally surprised the netizens.

Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment is known for her honest opinions and her latest tweet on Nenjam Undu Nermai Undu Odu Raja has surprised quite a few. She congratulated Sivakarthikeyan on his second production and conveyed that the last twenty minutes of the film Nenjam Undu Nermai Undu Odu Raja were outstanding. She also opined it as the great effort of the entire team tagging RJ Vigneshkanth, director Karthik Venugopalan, heroine Shirin Kanchwala, and music director Shabir. People who have seen the film were in for a surprise, as the product was mediocre and there was nothing much to say about.