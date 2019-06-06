Presently, Thalapathy Vijay is involved in completing the shooting for his current film, Thalapathy 63, the title of which is expected to be revealed on the actor’s birthday. Earlier, it was also reported that he would be doing his next i.e., Thalapathy 64 under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame. Meanwhile, a press note is doing the rounds that talks about XB Film Creators bankrolling Vijay 64. This has turned out to be a fake press note.
When we contacted sources close to the Thalapathy 64 team, they negated this and stated, “The press note is false and they have not issued any such statement on this”. It is, in fact, a little weird that people stoop to such levels to issue a statement appearing to be a press note. The fake note issued in the name of Dr.S. Xavier Britto thanks God and also Vijay for agreeing to do his 64th film for him and that it was a great honour to his family. The note also informs that Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director. It further says that it is important to share the happiness with everyone on this project.
Although it is confirmed that Lokesh Kanagaraj will be directing Vijay 64 and that the project will be bankrolled by Sneha Britto, a cousin of Vijay, who had earlier directed Sattam Oru Iruttarai 2 in 2012, the team had not issued an official statement in this regard. It is also expected that she, too, will be part of the directorial team. There are still talks that Anirudh Ravichander will be composing tunes and that Rashmika Mandanna will be the heroine. But these are just speculations and the unit is yet to corroborate this. Meanwhile, Thalapathy 63 starring Nayanthara and directed by Atlee and produced by AGS Entertainment is steadily getting canned.Read More