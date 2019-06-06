In Com Staff June 06 2019, 3.23 pm June 06 2019, 3.23 pm

Presently, Thalapathy Vijay is involved in completing the shooting for his current film, Thalapathy 63, the title of which is expected to be revealed on the actor’s birthday. Earlier, it was also reported that he would be doing his next i.e., Thalapathy 64 under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame. Meanwhile, a press note is doing the rounds that talks about XB Film Creators bankrolling Vijay 64. This has turned out to be a fake press note.

When we contacted sources close to the Thalapathy 64 team, they negated this and stated, “The press note is false and they have not issued any such statement on this”. It is, in fact, a little weird that people stoop to such levels to issue a statement appearing to be a press note. The fake note issued in the name of Dr.S. Xavier Britto thanks God and also Vijay for agreeing to do his 64th film for him and that it was a great honour to his family. The note also informs that Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director. It further says that it is important to share the happiness with everyone on this project.