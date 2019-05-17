Thalapathy 64 details about producer, music composer and release date details are here!

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 5.16 pm May 17 2019, 5.16 pm

Thalapathy 63 starring Vijay, Nayanthara and a number of others has been briskly proceeding and is already into its fourth schedule now. The shooting has been happening at a steady pace sans a few minor glitches in the form of shooting spot accidents. This film produced by AGS Entertainment is aiming for a Deepavali release, this year. Vijay is said to be essaying the role of a football coach to the Women’s Football team of Tamil Nadu. AR Rahman scores music for this Atlee directorial whose title is likely to be revealed next month, on Vijay’s birthday.

Since Thalapathy 63 is getting closer to completion, there are widespread talks about his next, which is being called Thalapathy 64. We had also reported that Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame is a serious front-runner to direct Vijay in his next. We now have more interesting updates on this project. Our sources close to the actor reveal details about the project and its producer. They say, “Vimal Britto, father of director Sneha Britto, a cousin of actor Vijay would be bankrolling Vijay 64.” In 2012, Sneha had directed the remake of Sattam Oru Iruttarai, featuring Thaman Kumar, Piaa Baajpai, Bindu Madhavi and others.

Additional information on this project suggests that Vijay 64 would be wrapped in a straight fifty-day schedule. It is also said that this film would be released in either April or May of 2020 and that Rockstar Anirudh would be composing the music. It has to be mentioned here that Vimal Britto has earlier produced Vijay's films like Rasigan, Sendhura Paandi, and Deva. Official confirmation on this is expected to follow soon.