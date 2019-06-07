In Com Staff June 07 2019, 11.54 pm June 07 2019, 11.54 pm

Vijay has been having an eventful year so far. He is currently busy shooting for his next, which is being directed by Atlee. The film, which is tentatively being called Thalapathy 63, has almost finished shooting most of the important scenes in and around Chennai. While this upcoming film is grabbing headlines, fans are already eagerly wondering about Thalapathy 64! We had already reported that Lokesh Kanagaraj has been roped in to direct Vijay in Thalapathy 64. Now, we have updates about the rest of the cast and crew too! Reports state that the producer of the film has also been fixed and it will be none other than Xavier Britto!

For those who do not know, Xavier is actually a relative of Vijay and he is known for producing films like Senthoora Pandi, Rasigan... in the early 90s. Reports also state that his wife Vimala Britto will also be producing the film. Now, coming to the rest of the crew - Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music composer, Lalit Kumar and celebrity manager Jagdish have been brought on board as line producers. Sathyan Sooriyan is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj will be the editor for this project. We had earlier revealed that Rashmika Mandanna is not going to be the leading lady in Thalapathy 64, as is being widely speculated. Thus, it is yet to be known who has been chosen as the actress.