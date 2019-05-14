Thalapathy 64 to be a quickie with 50 days of shooting!

In Com Staff May 14 2019, 8.37 pm May 14 2019, 8.37 pm

The name Thalapathy sends most of Kollywood fans into a frenzy and his movies are celebrated as festivals by his fans! The upcoming Thalapathy 63, directed by Atlee has been creating a buzz right from the time it was announced. The movie began rolling in January and shoot has been going on steadily ever since. Most of the shoot has happened in and around Chennai and many important portions have already been canned. Very recently, updates about Vijay's next movie - with the working title Thalapathy 64 has already been doing the rounds. Now, we have an update about this upcoming project!

Our sources close to Thalapathy Vijay says, "As of now, it is close to 99% confirmed that Thalapathy 64 is to be directed by Maanagaram director Lokesh Kanagaraj but a final decision will be taken post-Thalapathy's birthday. This project is expected to be a quickie with only 50 days of shoot and is expected to be wrapped up quickly." There are also reports that following this quickie, Thalapathy will be joining hands with a top director for a big budget extravaganza!

Meanwhile, it has now been confirmed that Thalapathy 63 would be based on women's football. Vijay is touted to be playing the coach of the Tamil Nadu women's football team, which would have Indhuja, Reba Monica John, Varsha Bollamma, Robot Shankar's daughter and a number of others as the players. Nayanthara plays the female lead in this Atlee directorial, which is produced by AGS Entertainment. AR Rahman is composing the score for this movie. Stay tuned for further updates.