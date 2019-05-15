Thalapathy 64 to have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander?

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 10.02 pm May 15 2019, 10.02 pm

Thalapathy Vijay is currently extremely busy shooting for his much-awaited film with Atlee which is being tentatively called Thalapthy 63. The film’s crew has almost finished shooting most of the important scenes in and around Chennai. In fact, we had revealed earlier today that some song montages would be shot today and tomorrow. Even as Thalapathy 63 is progressing, we already gave you updates on the next film that Thalapathy is going to do! Now, speculations are rife that the team of Thalapathy 64 is in talks with Anirudh Ravichander for the music of this film.

Several reports state that the team wants to get the young composer on-board. Although nothing is confirmed yet, hopefully we will soon get to know who has been finally brought on-board. Anirudh and Vijay have worked together earlier in AR Murugadoss’ Kaththi. Needless to say, the songs from that film were chart toppers, so we can expect nothing less this time too if they come together. We already told you that our sources have mentioned that this film would be a quick one with only 50 days of shoot. It will be directed by Maanagaram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. A final decision on this project would be taken post Vijay’s birthday.

Thalapathy 63 has Nayanthara, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Devadarshini, Indhuja and Reba Monica John, in the star cast. Vijay's character in this movie is called Michael and he is rumoured to be playing the role of a football coach. The actor has even undergone training for the same. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!