Thalapathy 64 to have Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress? Here's the truth...

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 5.33 pm May 22 2019, 5.33 pm

It is well-known that Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for his much-anticipated film with Atlee, that is being tentatively called Thalapathy 63. The film’s crew has almost finished shooting most of the important scenes in and around Chennai. Even as Thalapathy 63 is progressing rapidly, we already gave you updates on the next film that Vijay is going to do! We also told you that the team of Thalapathy 64 is in talks with Anirudh Ravichander for the music of this film. It will be directed by Maanagaram director Lokesh Kanagaraj and rumours were doing the rounds that Rashmika Mandanna would be the heroine in this one. But, our sources exclusively told us that the rumours are not true at all!

Our sources close to the film’s unit revealed, “Rashmika Mandanna is not going to be seen alongside Vijay in Thalapathy 64. The rumours are not true at all.” It has also been revealed that all decisions regarding the film will be taken after Vijay’s birthday. Reports state that Vijay has given a 120-day call-sheet for the film. And the shoot will begin as soon as he's done with Thalapathy 63, with Atlee. Since Anirudh is giving the music for this film, we can expect this film’s music to be reaching the top of the charts too! Anirudh and Vijay have worked together earlier in AR Murugadoss’ Kaththi. More details regarding this film will be given out soon!

Coming back to Thalapathy 63, the film has Nayanthara, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Devadarshini, Indhuja and Reba Monica John, in the star cast. Vijay's character in this movie is called Michael and he is rumoured to be playing the role of a football coach. The actor has even undergone training for the same. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!