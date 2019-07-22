In Com Staff July 22 2019, 3.02 pm July 22 2019, 3.02 pm

Thalapathy Vijay fans are currently obsessing over his upcoming film with Atlee, which has been titled Bigil. This film will see Nayanthara in the female lead's role and the first single from the film is set to be out soon. Amongst all this hype, fans have also been wanting more updates on Thalapathy 64! We had earlier reported that this film would be directed by Lokesh Kanagraj and produced by Xavier Britto. Now, our sources have told us that there would be two heroines in this project and Rashmika Mandanna is being considered for one of the roles!

Our sources close to the development team informed us, “The makers are considering Rashmika Mandanna for one of the two heroine roles in this flick. It will be a two heroine project.” This surely is great news and fans would love to see Rashmilka paired up with Vijay! We also hear that Kiara Advani is being considered for this project too! Since both the actresses are young, Vijay may also be seen in double roles with no age difference! Reports state that Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music composer, Lalit Kumar and celebrity manager Jagdish have been brought on board as line producers. Sathyan Sooriyan is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj will be the editor for this project. It is being said that Vijay will be seen as a gangster and he is expected to be playing double roles in this one too.