In Com Staff June 19 2019, 11.44 pm June 19 2019, 11.44 pm

After a long wait, Vijay’s fans have finally heaved a sigh of relief as it was announced that the first look and title of his upcoming movie would be revealed on June 21st. The announcement was made on Twitter by the Creative Producer of the film and the CEO of AGS Cinemas - Archana Kalpathi. Fans obviously went berserk after hearing this news and have been celebrating ever since. As already known, Vijay is celebrating his birthday on June 22and like always the fans will be celebrating it in a huge way. As another gift for the fans, SPI Cinemas announced that they will be screening Theri on their screens on the day of his birthday!

This sure is great news as SPI Cinemas has never had a special screening before for any individual star's birthday. This itself explains the craze that Vijay has! Apart from this, many theatres in Kerala too are screening Thalapathy’s films in order to celebrate the star’s birthday. It sure is very interesting to see such fanfare for one guy! But then again, it is Thalapathy Vijay - so no surprises there. Reports state that a movie hall in Australia will also be screening one of Vijay’s films! So the celebrations are not just confined within India but for Vijay’s fans all around the world! Few movie halls are also hosting competitions and picking out winners on his birthday. Needless to say, more than Vijay, his fans are awaiting his birthday eagerly.

Coming back to Thalapathy 63, the film will see Vijay in two roles and one of them is named Michael. He has trained intensely for his part and will be seen as a football coach in this film. The film stars Nayanthara, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Devadarshini, Indhuja, and Reba Monica John, as part of the cast. Stay tuned for more updates!