July 03 2019

Currently, Thalapathy Vijay is busy in wrapping up his Atlee directorial AGS Entertainment production Bigil. Post this, the actor will be teaming with Lokesh Kanakaraj of Maanagaram fame for a film to be funded by Xavier Britto. The film will have Anirudh’s music, Sathyan Suriyan’s cinematography, and Philomin Raj’s editing. Right now, the actor and the director are busy with their respective commitments in the form of Bigil and Kaidhi. After they wrap the current projects, the duo will start working on their new venture. While this is on, there are talks emerging that the popular hero Vijay would be teaming up with director Shankar for a sequel of Mudhalvan.

This has really created a lot of interest in the subject as director Shankar’s Mudhalvan was a great hit and a sequel of it naturally incites attention. Added to that, Vijay was the first actor who the director approached to play the lead in the film before Arjun. Since Vijay could not take on the film, the project went to Arjun. Besides, Shankar and Vijay have also worked together in Nanban, the Tamil remake of the Hindi film 3 Idiots. Kollywood sources also reiterate that Shankar and Vijay have been keeping in touch and a Mudhalvan sequel with Vijay is a plausible venture after all.