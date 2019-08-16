In Com Staff August 16 2019, 6.30 pm August 16 2019, 6.30 pm

Produced by AGS Entertainment and directed by Atlee, the film Bigil - meaning whistle, features Thalapathy Vijay and is the most awaited film of the year. Vijay is said to be doing dual roles of a dad and son. This film is about women’s football and Vijay reportedly plays a coach of the Tamil Nadu Women’s Football team. The movie has completed shooting recently and hero Vijay has given gold rings to the entire team, consisting of around four hundred members. The ring, a beautiful plain band with Bigil inscribed on it, was handed over to the team members yesterday, the 13th August.

One of the artists, Varsha Bolamma took to her social media page to flaunt the beautiful gold ring with a post that says, ‘When Thalapathy Vijay gives you the best gift ever’. It is not new to hear about such gifts from Vijay, because he has always made it a practice to gift the team members upon the completion of the shoot of a film. On earlier occasions, he had gifted gold coins to the team of Bharathan directorial Bairavaa and also Atlee directorial Mersal. During the time of Sarkar's release, the Khushi actor gave many gold coins to the members of the press. In a way, such acts of kindness build a lot of positivity, goodwill and cheer. When a top hero himself acknowledges a technician’s work, it boosts the morale of the team.

Coming to the progress of the film, producer Archana Kalpathy on behalf of her production house AGS Entertainment, gave the all important update of the film saying that the team has reached the final stage and would plan and be ready for giving out regular updates from hereon. She added that the post production of the film has begun with dubbing in full swing. She also mentioned that the shooting is 95% complete and perhaps all that is left behind is some patch work. She was gracious enough to apologise for the lack of updates and stated that the team is trying to exceed audience’s expectations, which needs time. Bigil is expected to be a Deepavali release.