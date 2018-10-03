Thalapathy Vijay has a fierce supporter in Varu Sarath

At the grand Sarkar audio launch event held on Tuesday night at the Sai Ram Engineering college in the remote outskirts of Chennai, the film's second heroine Varu (Varalakshmi) Sarath Kumar entertained the audience when she said how big a Thalapathy fangirl she is.

"I've even gone and fought with people who talk ill about Vijay sir. During the recent Las Vegas shoot of Sarkar, I got into an argument with a foreigner, over Vijay sir."

Varu also added that through Sarkar, 4 of her dreams came true - working with Thalapathy Vijay, working with director AR Murugadoss, associating with producers Sun Pictures and having AR Rahman score music for her film.

Varu was seen in a happy, buoyant mood throughout the event. She was singing along and dancing in her seat when the star's songs were performed by dancers. She also had good words to say about Keerthy Suresh with whom she has also worked in Sandakozhi 2.

When Vijay finally went on stage he said that when he came to know that Varu was signed on for an important role, he saw it as a good, prosperous sign cheekily referring to the ‘Lakshmi’ in her name.