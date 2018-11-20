Thalapathy Vijay involves his fans for a greater cause, again

During the Kerala floods, Thalapathy Vijay made donations up to Rs 70 lakhs. He split this money and transferred it to the bank accounts of his fan club heads (VMI - Vijay Makkal Iyakkam) in Kerala. These members then took it upon themselves and used this money to take up the necessary relief efforts. This method of the star was highly appreciated and his fans felt a sense of pride that their favourite star was trusting them so much.

Vijay has now followed a similar strategy for the Gaja cyclone relief too. He has transferred between Rs 2 to 4.5 lakhs to the accounts of his fan club heads in the affected areas, and they will now use this money to procure relief materials and indulge in relief activities. As expected, this news has gone viral in no time.

This move by Vijay follows generous donations done yesterday by his fellow actors like Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan and Jyotika. Interestingly, taking a lead from what Vijay did for the Kerala floods, Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan have also involved their respective fans groups in Gaja cyclone relief activities, and not just donated the entire money to the TN CM relief fund or an NGO.