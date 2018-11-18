Thalapathy Vijay is impressed with rival Thala Ajith's Vedalam

Actor Sanjeev is a close childhood friend of Thalapathy Vijay. Though he is an actor in his own right with quite a few films (recently seen in Chiyaan Vikram’s Saamy Square) and many popular TV shows to his credit, he is known more for his proximity to Vijay. He also anchored the Mersal audio launch last year and got good feedback from Vijay fans for the way he hosted such a high-profile event.

Almost all of Sanjeev’s interviews with media outlets have their prime focus on Vijay as anchors grill him on his equation with Vijay and for some unknown facets of the star. In one such recent interview to a web portal, Sanjeev was asked on what Vijay thinks of his arch-rival Thala Ajith’s films. To this Sanjeev said that Vijay really liked Ajith’s work in the blockbuster Vedalam (2015) and the chartbuster Aaluma Doluma song sequence. This snippet from the interview went viral in no time among both groups of fans.

With the seemingly never-ending nasty online fan wars between Ajith and Vijay fans, such positive news go some way in easing the tension between the two groups, at least for some time.