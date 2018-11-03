Thalapathy Vijay is now the proud owner of the tallest ever cut out in India

A big Kollywood related event of the day didn't happen in Chennai or any other part of Tamil Nadu. It was in the neighbouring state, Kerala, where a massive 175 feet cut-out of Thalapathy Vijay was launched in a grand event attended by thousands of Vijay fans. Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne was the chief guest at this launch event.

This initiative was undertaken by a group of Vijay fans called 'Kollam Nanbans', and it has taken social media by storm with many pictures and videos doing the rounds. This is said to be the tallest ever cut-out for a movie star in India.

Another record for Sarkar in Kerala is that the film is set to have close to 250 early morning fans special shows on Diwali day. The film is expected to take an all-time record opening in the state.

Meanwhile, Vijay's fans in Tirunelveli are making arrangements to erect their own 175 feet cut-out of the star, to be placed at the landmark Ram Cinemas premises in the city. Ram Cinemas is known to be a Vijay bastion and the complex is making all the necessary arrangements to welcome Thalapathy’s latest film.

All this proves Vijay's level and craze now, and his ever-expanding the fan base.