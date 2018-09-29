Thalapathy Vijay is this generations' Rajinikanth, thinks Vijay Deverakonda

As part of his promotional interviews for NOTA, Vijay Deverakonda is sharing some interesting insights with us. The media loves his detailed responses and his interviews can be seen in every noted publication and portals.

In one such interview, the young star talked about Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest stars in the Tamil industry.

Boasting about Thalapathy Vijay's enthralling persona, Deverakonda was quoted saying, "He is a fantastic dancer and I have seen his songs and trailers. I've just seen some clippings from his films and haven't gotten the time to see his films entirely yet. There are just a few actors who can elevate a scene through their style and persona. Like Rajini sir for example, he just needs his style to ace a scene. I think Vijay also has that style and persona about him."

This statement of Vijay Deverakonda's has grabbed the attention of Thalapathy Vijay's fans on social media as he is a mass icon achieving great success with back to back hits like Pellichoopulu, Arjun Reddy and the recent Geetha Govindam.

NOTA will be having a big release on October 5, with premiere shows in the USA on October 4. The expectations are big!