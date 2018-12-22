Thalapathy Vijay meets the press in Chennai after two highly successful years

Thalapathy Vijay has been riding high on success over the past couple of years with his films like Mersal and Sarkar grossing megabucks at the worldwide box office. His popularity continues to rise exponentially with every passing year and collection-wise he stands alone at the top now, compared to all his other contemporaries.

Vijay met the press in Chennai on Thursday, December 20th, as a mark of thanksgiving to them. It was also timed just before the Christmas and New Year festivities commence. The meet and greet event was organised by the actor’s team at a popular star hotel in Chennai. The press turnout was huge and all of them waited patiently in the queue to get their few seconds with the star, who patiently spent some time with all of them and made their day an unforgettable memory.

One could spot many members of the press tweet with a lot of excitement about their encounter with the star. Vijay most certainly made all the right moves on Thursday night and came across as a fine gentleman who understands and respects the contributions of the press in his highly successful ongoing journey in Indian filmdom.

Met the one and only #ThalapathyVijay at the #ThalapathyThanksGivingMeet. Such a thrilling feeling to see that he recognized me, my name and my work. #Thalapathy of course conveyed his heartfelt Christmas, New Year wishes Sema Sema Sema 👌🙏🌟 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 20, 2018

Just a matter of seconds, but what an amazing feeling to meet the one and only #ThalapathyVIJAY for the FIRST TIME at the #ThalapathyThanksGivingMeet 🙏 memorable moments! "Thank you for your support. Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year" Blockbuster day! — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) December 20, 2018