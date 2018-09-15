Thalapathy Vijay storm hits Pondy!

There are no two conflicting opinions about the magnitude of Thalapathy Vijay's fan base. He is one of the most followed Indian actors and is at the peak of his career now. He has wrapped work on his upcoming Sarkar and is now cooling his heels, ahead of the audio launch of the film on October 2nd. The film is racing towards a big Diwali release.

The star attended the wedding reception of the daughter of one of his close long-time associates, Bussy Anand, on Friday at Pondicherry, along with his wife. The crowd that gathered at Pondy to catch a glimpse of the star is astounding, to say the least. The star's Pondy trip was the biggest trending item on Twitter on Friday evening, under the hashtag #PondyWelcomesTHALAPATHY. Pictures and videos from the vicinity of the wedding hall show the frenzy that the star generated. He literally drove the crowd crazy with his mere presence.

Vijay was dressed casually as always and sported a charming smile in response to the wild love from his fans. His wife Sangeeta was dressed in a beautiful bright yellow costume.

The wedded couple couldn’t have dreamt of a more happening reception event!​