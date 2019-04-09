Thalapathy Vijay to make a special appearance in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar?

In Com Staff April 09 2019, 7.40 pm April 09 2019, 7.40 pm

The whole day has been dominated by Darbar, ever since the title of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie was announced! Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions and directed by AR Murugadoss, stars Superstar Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead. Anirudh is composing the music while Santosh Sivan is handling the cinematography and Sreekar Prasad is taking care of the editing! This movie will see Rajinikanth donning the Khaki after quite a long time. The title and first look of Darbar were released on Tuesday morning and they have been trending virally on social media since then! This is the first time director AR Murugadoss and the Superstar Rajinikanth are coming together for a movie. We now have another exciting news on this project!

A little birdie from Kollywood states that Thalapathy Vijay would be making a special appearance in Superstar Rajini's Darbar! While enquiring about this, an industry insider said, "Thalapathy Vijay met director AR Murugadoss on his birthday. At that time, the director had a request for the Thalapathy. He asked Vijay to make a special appearance in a song in his upcoming movie with the Superstar and Vijay also agreed to the same!" This is indeed interesting as audiences would love to see the Superstar and Thalapathy Vijay together on screen. However, it remains to be seen if Vijay agreed to director AR Murugadoss' request only because it was his birthday or if he would indeed make this special appearance!

Thalapathy Vijay is busy shooting for Thalapathy 63, with director Atlee. The first schedule completed recently, following which Vijay took a short vacation to China but is already back and working on the next schedule! Reports state that a massive football stadium set is being erected, at a cost of Rs 6 crore, for this project. Vijay and AR Murugadoss share a very good rapport and have earlier worked together in Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar, all three of which turned out to become some of the biggest grossers ever, not just in their respective careers but also in Kollywood itself! Let's wait and see if Thalapathy Vijay and Superstar Rajinikanth can be seen together on the big screens, in Darbar!