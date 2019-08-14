In Com Staff August 14 2019, 6.38 pm August 14 2019, 6.38 pm

Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films, currently. Although we have been giving you timely updates regarding the progress of the film, fans have been waiting for an official word too. The film has been progressing at a great pace and the final leg of the shoot is currently on. It is also known that Vijay wrapped up his portions of the film yesterday (August 13) and as the actor was in a celebratory mode, he gifted his 300 plus crew members personalized gold rings! Now, the Creative Producer of the film Archana Kalpathi has once again updated all Vijay fans about the film’s progress. On social media, she announced that dubbing for the film has started!

Taking to Twitter Archana, who is the CEO of AGS Cinemas, apologized to the fans for not giving timely updates. She then went on to say that dubbing for the film has begun and post-production is on in full swing. She also informed that 95% of the film’s shoot has been completed. She also wrote that the team is finally in a place where they can plan and announce updates. She ended her post saying that the Bigil team is constantly working hard to ensure the final product will exceed all expectations. It has been reported that Rahman will start the recording work from next week. It was also revealed that a huge set of the Chennai Egmore Railway Station was built, where many important scenes were shot.

Take a look at Archana's tweet-

We are finally at that stage where we can plan and announce updates Dubbing has started post production is in full swing and shooting is 95% complete Apologies for the lack of updates but we are trying to exceed you expectations and that needs time 🙏 #BigilTeam — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) August 13, 2019