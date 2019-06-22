In Com Staff June 22 2019, 7.20 pm June 22 2019, 7.20 pm

For Thalapathy fans, Vijay’s birthday in 2019 has been everything they could ask for. It was promised that an update about Thalapthy 63 would be given on June 21 and Atlee sure lived up to his words. The director revealed the film’s title, which is Bigil, and also released the first look of the film. While it was being said that no other look would be released, Atlee surprised everyone by unveiling a second look from the film too! The first poster confirmed that Vijay will be seen in dual roles for this film, one as a football coach and the other one as a gangster. We also already told you that he is playing the roles of both the father and the son. Now, coming to the second poster, Vijay is seen in four avatars for this one! Let’s start decoding the poster…

The four looks are that of a dhoti-clad one, a suited one and two wearing football jerseys. From the first poster itself, we understood that the son has a distinct hairstyle and a cut on the eyebrows. So putting that in place, what can be understood is that young guy wearing the jersey on the left side is definitely the son. All of the other avatars must be that of the father since they all sport the same kind of hairstyle. This also tells us that the story will not simply be about a football coach, it will have a very important back story too. What is more interesting is that the avatar of Vijay wearing the Michael jersey might actually be the father! We will have to wait a bit longer to get a confirmation on that.

Check out Bigil's poster here: