In Com Staff July 26 2019, 6.47 pm July 26 2019, 6.47 pm

It cannot be stressed enough that Vijay’s Bigil is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film will see Vijay and Atlee come together for the third time after their earlier two successful films. Bigil will see Nayanthara in the lead actress' role and she is said to be playing the character of a physiotherapy student. While the recent single release from the film is creating the maximum buzz, another interesting update has come forward regarding this film! According to reports, the shoot of this film will be wrapped up in August! The report also mentions that the film’s last leg of the shoot will be wrapped up on August 10!

The report in a leading media states that the cast and crew are already shooting the last leg of the film and it will be wrapped up on August 10. The report also mentions that the film will be wrapping up in Chennai itself and then it will go into post-production. Bigil is slated to release for this Deepavali, thus the team will have ample time to work on the post-production. Apart from Vijay, this film will see Nayanthara, Kathir, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Indhuja, Varsha, Amritha, Reba Monica, Anandaraj, Jackie Shroff and Daniel Balaji playing pivotal roles. Interestingly, Vijay will be seen in double roles for this film. He will be seen as both father and son.