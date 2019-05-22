Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar inspires an old man to make use of section 49 P in by election!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 12.06 am May 22 2019, 12.06 am

Cinema and cricket are two very avidly followed fields by most of the Indians. In fact, it is not an exaggerated statement to say that these two are the major influences in their lives. The common populace draws a lot of inspiration from cinema especially and we got to hear about such an incident in Tamil Nadu, from the recently held by-elections in the state. An old man by name Chinna Azhagu had made use of the provision of section 49-P in the just held Thirupparangundram assembly by-election, taking his inspiration from the Vijay starrer Sarkar, directed by AR Murugadoss.

The film Sarkar, which was faced by a lot of controversies before and after its release, was about a young industrialist returning from the USA to India to cast his vote. He is shocked that his vote has already been cast by someone else. How he handles this using section 49-P in the Conduct of Election rules, was what the film was all about. The film was an eye-opener to many, as it educated the public about a situation when one’s vote is illegally cast by somebody else. In Thirupparangundram, which falls in the Madurai district in Tamil Nadu, a sexagenarian Chinna Azhagu was shocked to realise that someone else had falsely voted under his name.

Realising that he can use the provision 49-P, he argued with the election officials and cast his vote successfully. Talking to media persons, the old man was quoted as saying that he was surprised and shocked to understand that someone had voted in place of him. Not wanting to let go of the situation and remembering the Vijay starrer Sarkar, he had argued with the officials and exercised his right to vote. In such cases, the voter will be supplied with a tendered ballot paper, where he writes his name in the form 17 B. Chinna Azhagu even flaunted this paper to the media. So, cinema does have a positive influence on society, after all!