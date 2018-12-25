Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar manages to stay strong for 50 days

It has been a fruitful year for Thalapathy Vijay as his Sarkar has turned out to be a successful venture at the box office despite mixed reviews and controversies plaguing its release. The film completes 50 days in theaters today with some shows still in play across the state. Sarkar has grossed about Rs 252 crore worldwide with the gross in Tamil Nadu being Rs 126 crore; the film grossed Rs 14.85 crore in Chennai city. These are massive numbers and place Vijay on a separate pedestal compared to his contemporaries. To follow up Mersal with such numbers is no mean feat!

Sarkar not only created a lot of noise at the box office, but it also ruled social media trends this year. Twitter officially recognised the impact of Sarkar and Vijay when they recently announced their top Indian hashtags and moments of the year.

The star is currently cooling his heels. He will begin the shoot of his 63rd film, with director Atlee and producers AGS next month. This will be a racy sports drama and something new for the star. Thalapathy 63 will also be a Diwali release like Sarkar and Mersal, and is expected to complete a hat-trick of Diwali winners for Vijay.