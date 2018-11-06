Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar opens to largely mixed reviews

Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar, directed by AR Murugadoss, has opened to largely mixed reviews. The box-office report is fantastic as is the case with any Vijay film but the future doesn't look all that rosy.

The consensus is that Sarkar is a largely engaging film until the first half while it takes a hit in the second half. The over the top climax action sequence and Vijay's overacting/hyper ways in the second half are also seen as drawbacks. Sarkar is a hardcore political film catered to Vijay's onscreen mass hero image & offscreen do-gooder aspiring politician image. It isn't a universally appealing film; fans of the political genre will prefer it more.

Keerthy Suresh plays the usual pretty love interest whose presence doesn't have any bearing on the film's outcome. Varu Sarathkumar's role has more purpose and she puts on a grim, serious face throughout. Radha Ravi proves his class at negative roles yet again while Pala Karuppiah is a complete misfit.

Watch Sarkar for Thalapathy Vijay, some powerful political dialogues relevant to the current political climate in TN and a couple of good sequences here and there (like the emotional Ayodhyakuppam public meeting). And, Vijay showcases his evergreen dance skills in 3 of the songs, much to the delight of his fans. He looks like a million bucks as the hotshot corporate bigwig Sundar Ramasamy who is out to reform the political system in TN.

Let's see how Sarkar holds up at the box-office after the humongous opening day comes to an end.