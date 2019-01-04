Thalapathy Vijay's son Sanjay tries his hand at video jockeying

A few weeks back, a short film, which featured Thalapathy Vijay’s son Sanjay, was doing the rounds prominently on social media. It didn’t come as a surprise to see a big star’s son showing an interest in acting. After all, it’s all in the genes, and we have had many examples of star kids taking the plunge into acting, following in the footsteps of their parent.

Sanjay had, in fact, made a special cameo appearance with his father in the opening song of Vettaikaran (‘Naa Adicha Thangamatte’), back in 2009 and it went on to become a chartbuster. The latest from Sanjay is that he is also apparently an aspiring anchor. A new video of the youngster interviewing director Anand Shankar is going viral.

Sanjay seems to be very cool and collected and shows great command over the English language in this video which runs to around 6 minutes. His questions also show that he has a deep passion for cinema. It’s a pleasant surprise to see the youngster trying out something like interviewing and not veer towards just acting. It also shows that his parents have given him a free hand when it comes to his creative pursuits. We also hear that Sanjay is a skilled cricketer; quite an all-rounder indeed.