Thalapathy Vijay's Theri Telugu remake starring Ravi Teja titled as Kanakadurga?

Early last year (2018), there were reports that Thalapathy Vijay's super hit Tamil movie Theri directed by Atlee, was to be remade in Telugu. This Telugu remake was said to be starring Ravi Teja in the lead role of a police officer. However, after Ravi Teja announced his movie Disco Raja with director Vi Anand, the remake talks subsided. 2018 turned out to be a forgettable year for Ravi Teja with his 3 projects failing to take off at the box office. Now, talks of the Theri remake happening, with director Santhosh Srinivas of Kandireega fame at the helm, have resurfaced. This new project is to hit the floors in April. Now, we have another interesting update about this project, regarding its title!

An Industry insider said, "The remake of Theri with Ravi Teja in the lead, is all set to begin shoot from April, this year. The makers are considering various titles and Kanakadurga is the most favoured, as of now!" However, an official confirmation is being awaited and is expected to be announced soon. If all goes according to plan, then this remake would be ready to hit screens for the Dussehra holidays, later this year. With talks of this remake being revived, there are already speculations over who the leading ladies would be. Theri starred Samantha and Amy Jackson as Vijay's pairs and Catherine Tresa is being considered as one of the leads for the Telugu version.

Thalapathy Vijay's Theri was dubbed in Telugu and released as Policeodu but failed to make a mark in the industry. This would surely be in Ravi Teja's favour, as the original was a commercial success in Kollywood and Ravi Teja could work his comic timing into the project to make it a hit in Telugu as well. There are also reports that the Mass Maharaja would be undergoing intense workout to suit the role of a strict Police officer, for this movie. Stay tuned for further updates.