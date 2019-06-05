Siddarthsrinivas June 05 2019, 1.00 pm June 05 2019, 1.00 pm

While most of us would have thought that AR Rahman would be taking a break from work to celebrate Eid, the legendary composer has proved us wrong. On tuesday, Rahman came on to Twitter to post a picture of his song edit session with director Atlee. The composer called himself lucky as he was one of the firsts to see two songs from the film, before the rest of the world. Atlee, who takes care of the shooting and planning work during the day, is putting in extra hours at night to match up with Rahman's tightly packed schedule.

According to a source from the unit, "The entire team including Thalapathy Vijay are very happy with the way the songs have turned out. In line with Mersal's album, this film will also have many memorable songs." Thalapathy63 is the second time that Atlee is working with AR Rahman after starting his career by joining hands with GV Prakash in his first two films. It is also the third consecutive time that a Vijay film has music by AR Rahman, following Mersal and Sarkar.

Look who is here 😊I am the first to see ... edit of two songs 👍🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/obUmUvQ94z — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) June 4, 2019

While Rahman has already completed composing all the songs, the recordings and the final edit works are what is left in the balance. The makers of the film have plans to wrap up the entire shoot by the first week of August, so that they have enough time in hand to work on the post production process for the film. They have also planned a grand online launch for the first look poster of the film, which will be out on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, June 22nd.

Directed by Atlee, Thalapathy63 has Vijay, Nayanthara, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff and Indhuja and others in lead roles. The film is a fictional sports drama that will see Vijay playing the role of a football coach.