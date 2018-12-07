Thalapathy63: Atlee gets busy with the location recce in LA!

Ever since Thalapathy Vijay’s film with Atlee has been announced, it has been in the news with constant updates flowing in every week. Right now, director Atlee, producer Archana Kalpathi and cinematographer GK Vishnu are all in the city of Los Angeles scouting locations for the film. Sources say that an important part of the film’s second half will be canned in the city, and the team feels that getting things sorted well in advance will help them maintain the pace during the shoot schedules.

Thalapathy63, as it is tentatively titled, is said to be a drama based on a failed sportsperson who trains a team of women and helps them make it big. The producers, in their official statement, stated that this film would fall into a different genre compared to the films which the director and the actor have done previously in their careers.

After a gap of ten years, Nayanthara pairs up with Vijay once again in this film. Actors like Vivek and Yogi Babu will be a part of the cast, while AR Rahman takes care of the music marking his third successive combination with Vijay after Mersal and Sarkar.