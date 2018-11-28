Thalapathy63: Has this talented young actress bagged a role in this Vijay starrer?

Thalapathy63 – Vijay and Atlee’s third union after Theri and Mersal is all set to go live in a few weeks, and as we had reported earlier, the director has been busy accumulating the cast for the film. The latest we hear is that talented actress Indhuja has been brought on board to play an important character.

After making her debut in the hilarious entertainer Meyaadha Maan, Indhuja went on to be seen in films such as Mercury, 60 Vayadu Maaniram and the recent Billa Pandi. However, the actress is yet to sign a big ticket film that will pay heed to her talent, and this just might be the right one.

Over the past few weeks, casting additions to Thalapathy63 have hit the marquee frequently. First, it was senior comedian Vivek who announced his inclusion at a college function, and then came the news on Yogi Babu being a part. More exciting updates are expected in the coming days.

Rahman, who is busy with the planning of his upcoming concert tour, will get back to Chennai next week to begin work on the songs. All the songs in the album will be penned by lyricist Vivek, who has struck a great rapport with the Oscar-winner after their combinations in Mersal and Sarkar.