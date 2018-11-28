Thalapathy63: Rashmika Mandanna clears the air on her involvement in the film

Cutesy girl Rashmika Mandanna, who shot to fame with films such as Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam, is now a busy bee in the industry with many offers flowing up to her. Rashmika is currently shooting for the political drama Dear Comrade, in which she will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda once more after their blockbuster outing in Geetha Govindam which fetched over 130 crores at the worldwide box office.

For quite some time, Rashmika’s fans have been pestering the actress with queries on whether she is a part of Thalapathy Vijay’s next project with Atlee. The makers of the film had recently made an announcement that it would be Lady Superstar Nayanthara pairing up with Vijay in the film.

To put an end to all the rumours, Rashmika came up with an open statement on her Twitter handle on Tuesday night, saying that it is not happening this time and that she hopes to work with them soon. The actress added that she is overwhelmed to receive such love, and will soon make her debut in the Tamil industry.

Rashmika is also said to be playing one of the heroines in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and that could be the reason why she hasn’t signed any new film for the past few months. An official announcement on the same is expected!