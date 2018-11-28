image
Wednesday, November 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Thalapathy63: Rashmika Mandanna clears the air on her involvement in the film

Regional

Thalapathy63: Rashmika Mandanna clears the air on her involvement in the film

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 28 2018, 2.21 pm
back
EntertainmentGeetha GovindamRashmika MandannaregionalRRRSS RajamouliThalapathy63
nextThalapathy63: Has this talented young actress bagged a role in this Vijay starrer?
ALSO READ

RRR: Rajamouli arranges for more than 100 cameras to shoot a special action scene

Has Rajamouli picked this charming young lady for RRR?

Vijay Deverakonda loses cool over a question on Rashmika's breakup