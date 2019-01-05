Thalapathy63: Vijay and Atlee’s next to commence in two weeks!

Thalapathy Vijay and blockbuster director Atlee are teaming up for the third time and that is a well-known fact. Now, it has been revealed that the exciting project will go on floors on the 21st of January in Chennai, with the duo starting off at an especially constructed set. Vijay is currently undergoing a special fitness regime for the film, as he is said to be essaying the role of a sportsman who goes on to coach a team of girls.

The makers have plans to finish off the shoot by July, in order to have enough time for the post-production work before they meet the Diwali 2019 date as announced earlier. Though the shoot was initially set to take off only in March, the team has rescheduled it to avoid unnecessary pressures at the end. Latest reports coming in say that Atlee has just finished off a laborious casting process which involved the selection of 15 girls who will be playing women footballers in the film.

Nayanthara, who is currently holidaying in the USA, will be flying back to Chennai in time for her portions. The film also stars Yogi Babu and Vivek in important roles. The technical team consists of cinematographer GK Vishnu and editor Ruben along with music by AR Rahman, names who walk in straight from the list of Vijay – Atlee’s last outing Mersal, which was a blockbuster 250 crore grosser worldwide.