Thalapathy63: Yogi Babu strikes his third successive film with Vijay

Just as we received the news about the senior comedian Vivek’s inclusion in Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming project with director Atlee, here’s another budding update on the film. After his memorable scenes in Mersal and Sarkar, trending comedian Yogi Babu has now found a spot alongside Vijay for this project as well.

The comedian is a huge crowd favourite these days, with his scenes in every film receiving a fabulous cheer from the audiences. The team of Thalapathy63 felt that it would be wrong to go ahead without him in the film, given that he has a good track record with Vijay as well.

Touted to be an entertainer with sports at the centre stage, Thalapathy63 will go on floors by January next year. The pre-production work and script-reading processes are now progressing, with Atlee working on the casting choices as well in the background.

AR Rahman will be composing the music for this film, marking his third consecutive film with Vijay after Mersal and Sarkar. Lyricist Vivek, Mersal’s DOP GK Vishnu and art designer Muthuraj have already come on board, with more announcements on the cast and crew to come by in the forthcoming weeks. Thalapathy63, in all probability, will be a Diwali 2019 release.