  3. Regional
Thamizh Padam director CS Amudhan comes out in support of Game of Thrones makers after coffee cup fiasco!

Regional

Thamizh Padam director CS Amudhan comes out in support of Game of Thrones makers after coffee cup fiasco!

CS Amudhan wrote that the coffee cup is just a ‘reassuring reminder’ that even high-budget Hollywood shoot sets are no less chaotic.

back
CS AmudhanGame Of ThronesThamizh PadamTrending In South
nextSivakarthikeyan's SK16 gets a powerful team with a top notch cast and crew!

within