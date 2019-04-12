Thandalkaaran: NGK’s first single is a celebratory track with a really catchy hook!

Siddarthsrinivas April 12 2019, 8.21 pm April 12 2019, 8.21 pm

The first single Thandalkaaran, from Suriya’s upcoming political drama NGK is out. Expectations were riding high for the album as it brings back the much-loved combination of director Selvaraghavan and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, and when a 30-second promo was put out on Thursday, fans started calling it ‘ringtone material’.

Coming to the full track, Thandalkaaran starts off with a ching-flushed instrumental setup that it holds onto for the entire runtime. With a rhythmic beat that does not go too loud, Yuvan Shankar rests the weight of the song on singer Ranjith’s shoulders, giving him space to go all out with his energy and vocal expression. The song’s highlight is the extremely catchy hook, where Yuvan pulls out an instantly likable synth out of nowhere. This is indeed the part of the song that clicks with listener, and will be remembered in the days to come. Otherwise, it is a fairly listenable track; the lyrics could have been much better.

The album of NGK does promise a lot with few more songs in store, all belonging to different genres and music styles. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the track sung by Sid Sriram, which is said to be the best one in the album. With more than one and a half months left for the release, the initial plan from the team seems to put out one song per week, with the trailer too somewhere in between. Let’s look forward to better things!