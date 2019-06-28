In Com Staff June 28 2019, 11.40 pm June 28 2019, 11.40 pm

Today, in the world of violence and politics, it is not that common to come across a film that is extremely feel-good and deals with innocence at the grass-root level. But this is what we see in the trailer of Thanneermathan Dinangal. The trailer opens with a teenager explaining the three biggest issues of his life. As it proceeds, we get to know that this film will be nothing short of a pleasant rom-com. While the student is Mathew Thomas, the youngest of the four brothers in Kumbalangi Nights, the school teacher is Vineeth Sreenivasan. It is known from the trailer itself that the two have a quirky relationship in the film.

The trailer takes us through the complexes that a teenage boy is facing. From his looks to his crush, he talks about everything that bothers him. By then he goes on to say that his biggest issue is his teacher. We see in the trailer that Vineeth is the happy-go-lucky teacher that is every student’s favourite. He is not just cute but also a fun teacher. Shabareesh Varma, lyricist, and actor in Premam, is also part of this movie's cast. What we see in the trailer is surely very pleasant and if the film turns out to be like it, it will surely be a hit. What’s even more quirky is the title of the film. Expectations for this film are high and the actors are sure to do justice to their parts.

Watch the trailer of Thanneermathan Dinangal here: