The 96 connection in Mani Ratnam’s next

One of the main reasons behind 96’s blockbuster success at the box office was Govind Vasantha’s music, which got a huge load of attention. The film’s songs such as Kaathale Kaathale, Life of Ram and Anthaathi are regulars on FM stations even today, garnering a fabulous response every single time.

Govind Vasantha has now been brought on board to compose music for Mani Ratnam’s next production, which the ace director has co-written. The film will be directed by Dhana Sekharan, who earlier made Padai Veeran starring Vijay Yesudas. The yet-to-be-titled project will start rolling in the first quarter of 2019.

Apart from this film, Govind Vasantha has worked on the music of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming drama Seethakathi. He also has the Uriyadi sequel in hand.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam is also working on the final draft of his next film which will once again be an action drama. Siva Ananth, who has been a close associate of the director right until Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, has co-written this script which is taking shape as a film now. As always, the project will be bankrolled under Mani Ratnam’s home banner Madras Talkies. The talks for the lead cast are already on, with announcements expected by the end of the year.