image
Friday, November 9th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

The 96 connection in Mani Ratnam’s next

Regional

The 96 connection in Mani Ratnam’s next

LmkLmk   November 09 2018, 3.53 pm
back
AnthaathiChekka Chivantha VaanamEntertainmentGovind VasanthaKaathale KaathaleLife of RamMani RatnamregionalSeethakathi
nextSarkar: 100 crore in 2 days, Vijay seems to be on a roll!
ALSO READ

Dulquer Salmaan: Getting a Mani Ratnam film is like getting into Harvard

Santosh Sivan gets back to the director’s chair after the success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam!

Breaking: Mani Ratnam at his hilltop home working on his next