The brilliant Pariyerum Perumal emerges as a people's movement

The new Tamil release Pariyerum Perumal has received unanimous glowing reviews from critics and is also getting a gradually increasing reception at the box-office. Due to public demand, theaters have been forced to act and increase shows for this Mari Selvaraj directorial starring Kathir, Anandhi and Yogi Babu in the lead roles.

On social media, we can see numerous public inquiries for the film from outside TN in places like Bengaluru, Mumbai and also the overseas front. A leading overseas distributor based in the USA has tweeted that he is ready to release the film if there is a steady influx of audience.

This is one of those rare occasions when a film is being bolstered solely by reviews. The pre-release press show of the film has certainly helped its cause. Of course, the film's quality and the public word of mouth are also playing a part.

The Tamil industry is also rallying behind Pariyerum Perumal. Leading celebrities like Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Pushkar - Gayathri have openly tweeted about the film and showed their support. Director Pa. Ranjith must be a proud man now as his maiden production is reaching far and wide among the people, and scoring really high on impact.