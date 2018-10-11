The choosy 'Premam' sensation signs her next

'Premam' sensation Madonna Sebastian is quite choosy about the films she signs. She was recently seen in a minuscule cameo in Vijay Sethupathi's Junga and the role didn't leave any impact on the audience. Last year, she was a part of Vijay Sethupathi’s hit Kavan and also had an extended cameo in the Dhanush directorial Power Paandi.

Madonna has now signed on for the Sasikumar starrer Kombu Vatcha Singamda, to be directed by SR Prabhakaran. It'll be a rural entertainer on the lines of the Hit Sundarapandian, from the same Sasikumar – Prabhakaran combo, and will also have the likes of Yogi Babu, Soori, Harish Peradi, Mahendran and Inder Kumar (who is also the producer of the film) in the cast. Madonna will be playing a village belle while Sasikumar would be seen in his usual rural avatar. Keerthy Suresh was earlier rumoured to be the heroine in this film but now Madonna has been locked.

The makers of Kombu Vatcha Singamda will begin shooting in the first week of November with an eye on wrapping the film in a single stretch. They plan to release the film for Pongal.

Interestingly, Thala Ajith's Viswasam will also be a Pongal release. Will Sasikumar boldly take on Thala at the TN box-office?