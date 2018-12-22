The emotional Yatra teaser suggests a strong biopic on YSR

Yatra, the upcoming Telugu language biopic of the Late Andhra Pradesh chief minister (between 2004 to 2009) Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy, starring Mammootty as YSR, is one of the keenly awaited films next year. The film is slated to release on February 8th. The teaser of the film was launched online on Friday morning in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam to very good response from the audience.

The teaser showcases the fact that Yatra would be a strong, emotional political drama about a leader who understands the plight of the suffering farmers in his state. The highlight and crux of the film would obviously be the three-month-long ‘paadayaatra’ (walking tour) of 1475 km that YSR undertook during the very hot summer months, across several districts in Andhra Pradesh as a part of his election campaign. The teaser clearly establishes that YSR is a leader for the people and a mass phenomenon.

The legendary Mammootty is majestic and can be expected to add all his immense acting potential and resources to the film. The makeup work and the actor’s attire also look authentic. The film has story, screenplay & direction by Mahi V Raghav. The cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan, music is by K and editing is by the legendary Sreekar Prasad.