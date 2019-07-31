In Com Staff July 31 2019, 5.16 pm July 31 2019, 5.16 pm

It is already known that Pradeep Varma is busy with his debut Bollywood film. Reports state that the Urvi director is all set to present an Indie project, which will be completely in Hindi. This film has been titled The Fallen and the anticipation level regarding it is pretty high. Recently, the poster of the film was unveiled and it showed two hands reaching out to each other. Needless to say, this piqued the interest of many. The film features actors like Anupama Gowda and Sathya BG, along with Mayuri Nataraja, Raghava, and Bhavani Prakash. A report in a section of the media states that the film is set in an apocalyptic background!

Reports state that the film is set in the year 4100 and it will revolve around a few last survivors in the world. The director had earlier told a leading media that the film is about a biologist’s prediction. And since it has an apocalyptic background, it is about the few who are able to survive the apocalypse. Talking about the film's shoot locations, the director told, “The entire film is being shot at the Spiti Valley, in Himachal Pradesh. Even the weather at the location there added to the mood of the film perfectly. Though the narrative is woven around an eerie ambiance, it still is predominantly about the characters and their journey of survival. The focus lies on their respective relations and evolution through the struggles, rather than the impending doom they are in.” On the decision to make it in Hindi, the director told the leading daily that he is doing so to cater to a larger audience.

“On the one hand, it is a platform to collaborate with different talent and a new genre that I feel everybody can relate to. On the other, while it is risky to be experimenting in an unknown territory, this is a film that is not specific to an audience of one specific language. Working on this could also help us bridge the gap between Bollywood and other regional film industries,” Pradeep added. The film, made under the Dhakka Productions banner, will have music composed by Aparajit and cinematography by Anand Sundaresha.