Fan wars have been there since cinema came into existence, but the levels to which the fans would go for their idol varies. When it comes to Tamil cinema, there was the rivalry between fans of Sivaji and MGR, which was followed by the rivalry between fans of Kamal & Rajini, and now it has come to fans of Ajith and Vijay. One striking difference between the fans of yore and present is the presence of social media now, which was not there in earlier days. Social media like any other tool is good when used and can turn out to be bad if abused. Sadly, the fans of Ajith and Vijay are forever involved in nasty fights that take them to the nadir of civilised behaviour. One such incident has resulted in one of the fans getting pushed to a critical condition, in a hospital.
Recently, fans of Ajith had made the #RIPVijay trend online, which had naturally invited a lot of criticism and flak. Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran and actor Sibi Sathyaraj openly condemned such cheap behaviour. To counter this abominable hashtag, Vijay fans made the #LongLiveVijay trend. This kind of social media brawl had transcended to real life as well when two fans of the actors attacked each other and one of them has been hospitalised in a serious condition right now. Umashankar and Roshan from the Puzhal region, in the suburbs of Chennai, are fans of Ajith and Vijay respectively. A casual discussion on their heroes resulted in a verbal spat.
Further on, enraged by Umashankar's views on Vijay, Roshan went into his house and brought a knife and had slashed the former in his neck and chest, resulting in Umashankar getting almost drowned in his own blood. Immediately, he was rushed to a nearby hospital and later to the Stanley Hospital. Right now, he is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit and his condition is said to be critical. Roshan has been arrested and has now been remanded to Police custody. It is indeed a deplorable act, which can only be kept under control if the actors issue a strong statement to their fans condemning such actions. But time and again, both the actors have not done it, resulting in such unsavoury events. The fans also do not seem to understand where they should draw the line. We hope such incidents don't happen in the future!