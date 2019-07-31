In Com Staff July 31 2019, 7.54 pm July 31 2019, 7.54 pm

Fan wars have been there since cinema came into existence, but the levels to which the fans would go for their idol varies. When it comes to Tamil cinema, there was the rivalry between fans of Sivaji and MGR, which was followed by the rivalry between fans of Kamal & Rajini, and now it has come to fans of Ajith and Vijay. One striking difference between the fans of yore and present is the presence of social media now, which was not there in earlier days. Social media like any other tool is good when used and can turn out to be bad if abused. Sadly, the fans of Ajith and Vijay are forever involved in nasty fights that take them to the nadir of civilised behaviour. One such incident has resulted in one of the fans getting pushed to a critical condition, in a hospital.

Recently, fans of Ajith had made the #RIPVijay trend online, which had naturally invited a lot of criticism and flak. Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran and actor Sibi Sathyaraj openly condemned such cheap behaviour. To counter this abominable hashtag, Vijay fans made the #LongLiveVijay trend. This kind of social media brawl had transcended to real life as well when two fans of the actors attacked each other and one of them has been hospitalised in a serious condition right now. Umashankar and Roshan from the Puzhal region, in the suburbs of Chennai, are fans of Ajith and Vijay respectively. A casual discussion on their heroes resulted in a verbal spat.