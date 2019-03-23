The first schedule of Vijay Sethupathi's untitled film with Raashi Khanna is wrapped!

Makal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi teamed up with director Vijay Chandar of the Vaalu and Sketch fame for an untitled action entertainer that went on floors earlier this month. Raashi Khanna, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Soori form the rest of the cast while the music is composed by Vivek - Mervin. The shooting of the film had kickstarted in the first week of March at Ramoji Film City. The portions involving Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and Soori were filmed in this schedule. The latest update is that the makers have wrapped the first schedule of the film as planned. Director Vijay Chandar and Raashi Khanna officially confirmed the update through their tweets who are now back to Chennai.

The second schedule is expected to start very soon and Nivetha Pethuraj is said to join the team in this schedule. The film is temporarily called VVV, with each alphabet standing for the name of the actor (Vijay Sethupathi), director (Vijay Chandar) and the production house (Vijaya Productions). Though Vijay Sethupathi is known for being a part of strong content-driven films such as Vikram Vedha, Soodhu Kavvum, Pizza, Dharmadurai, Seethakaathi, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, to name a few, he has also done commercial potboilers on and off in the form of Rekka, Karuppan and Junga to keep his rural market upright.

And heading to Chennai after completing the first schedule of #vvv in Hyderabad.. Here with my director @vijayfilmaker 😊 Had such a good time working with the whole team and @VijaySethuOffl 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/bIoXuTN5jq — Raashi Khanna (@RaashiKhanna) March 22, 2019

However, the success ratio of his masala entertainers has not been on a positive note so far and we will have to wait and watch to know if VVV will break the stereotype. Similarly, director Vijay Chandar is also yet to taste big success as both his earlier films have failed at the box office. Will VVV change things? We will have to wait and watch.