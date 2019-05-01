The glorious box office hits in birthday boy Thala Ajith's career

Lmk May 01 2019, 4.53 pm May 01 2019, 4.53 pm

Thala Ajith is celebrating his 48th birthday today, May 1, and his fans are in a euphoric mood as expected. You can find lakhs of tweets under the hashtag #HBDIconicThalaAJITH, as Thala fans, movie buffs and celebrities have been pouring their wishes for the ‘Ultimate Star’. It’s a day meant for eulogizing Ajith and here we look at the biggest box office success stories in his career which bloomed way back in 1993 with the film Amaravathi. In the 90s, when Ajith largely stuck to loverboy roles suiting his age and handsome looks, smash hits such as Aasai, Vaanmathi, Kadhal Kottai, Kadhal Mannan, Aval Varuvala and Unnai Thedi came his way. Ajith garnered a good fan base among the youth with these films and girls, in particular, swooned over his charming looks.

In 1999, Vaali was a huge turning point for Ajith; he stood tall as an actor portraying dual roles for the first time. The film went on to become a blockbuster success. More hits such as Anandha Poongatre and Amarkalam followed Vaali. Ajith got an action hero image with Amarkalam. He then followed it up with mild, family-friendly films such as Mugavari and Kandukonden Kandukonden and further established himself as a versatile young superstar, even before hitting 30.

2001 saw Ajith becoming ‘Thala’ for millions of fans thanks to the blockbuster success of the youthful mass entertainer Dheena. The highly experimental Citizen, the sentiment-heavy Poovellam Un Vaasam also released in the same year and Thala was sitting pretty on top. 2002 - 2005 was a pretty rough phase for Thala, with the highly enjoyable Villain and Attagasam providing the odd relief for the star and his loyal fans.

Varalaru in 2006 and Billa in 2007 took Ajith to the pinnacle of box office success and also showcased him as a highly capable performer with an arresting screen presence and impeccable style sense. After a big gap, Mankatha in 2011 took Thala to the next level; fittingly it was his 50th film and a blockbuster verdict was the perfect gift. After Mankatha, Ajith has largely been sailing smoothly with hits such as Arrambam and Veeram, and of course huge blockbusters such as Vedalam and the most recent Viswasam.

We wish Thala Ajith a very happy birthday and hope that his next release Nerkonda Paarvai, planned as an August 10 release, joins the above list of his glorious box office hits.