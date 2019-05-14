  3. Regional
Grand final schedule of Mammootty’s Maamaankam to go on for two months!

Regional

The grand final schedule of Mammootty’s Maamaankam to go on for two months!

Mammootty’s Maamaankam to wrap up the film by the end of July, with a December release.

back
kanikaM JayachandranMaamaankamMalavika MenonMammoottyMeghanathanNeeraj MadhavNettoorPadma KumarPrachi DesaiSajeev PillaiUnni Mukudan
nextBlockbuster director VV Vinayak to debut as a lead actor in Dil Raju's production!

within