The grand final schedule of Mammootty’s Maamaankam to go on for two months!

Siddarthsrinivas May 14 2019, 8.39 pm May 14 2019, 8.39 pm

Ever since its inception, Mammootty starrer Maamaankam is a film that has run into a lot of trouble. One of the biggest challenges it had to face was the changeover of the director from Sajeev Pillai to Padma Kumar after the former had a verbal argument with the producer over creative differences. However, a majority of the issues have been sorted out now with the team progressing through its final schedule. “After doing tons of research, the makers have put up large sets over 18 acres at Nettoor for this sequence which will feature more than 1500 junior artists apart from the central cast,” says a source from the team.

Maamaankam is a historical epic event held at the banks of Bharathapuzha in Tirunavaya, where soldiers from all across the country used to come down and combat against each other in search of a win. The film is said to carry all the chronicles with utmost clarity and relevance to the original happenings, with Mammootty playing a warrior himself. The final war sequence is said to be one of the most expensive scenes shot in Malayalam cinema, with loads of action choreographed by Kaecha Khamphakdee.

Apart from Mammootty himself, the film has a star cast consisting of Prachi Desai, Malavika Menon, Kanika, Unni Mukudan, Neeraj Madhav, Meghanathan and many others. M Jayachandran takes care of the music, while Sreekar Prasad will make the cuts. The makers are expecting to wrap up the film by the end of July, with a December release looking certain.